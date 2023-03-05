Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hammond Power Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

Hammond Power Solutions stock traded down C$0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$20.55. The stock had a trading volume of 640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625. Hammond Power Solutions has a 1-year low of C$9.53 and a 1-year high of C$20.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.21.

Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile

Hammond Power Solutions, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of dry-type power distribution transformers. Its products include control and automation, low voltage distribution, medium voltage distribution and power, and potted and specialty. The firm serves the oil and gas, steel, waste and water treatment, and wind power generation industries.

