Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Hammond Power Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %
Hammond Power Solutions stock traded down C$0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$20.55. The stock had a trading volume of 640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625. Hammond Power Solutions has a 1-year low of C$9.53 and a 1-year high of C$20.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.21.
Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile
