Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Acquired by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 192.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,862 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HBI. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 41.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 180.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 463.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $5.82 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $16.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 53.41% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

