Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share (NYSE:HASI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HASI. Cowen dropped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $31.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 18.57 and a current ratio of 18.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.78, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.67. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $51.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 326.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HASI. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter worth $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

