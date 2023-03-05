Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup set a $49.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an underperform rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.38.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

NYSE:HOG opened at $47.53 on Wednesday. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.21. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $918.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.28%.

Insider Transactions at Harley-Davidson

In related news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $112,330.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,630.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,454,000 after purchasing an additional 194,089 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,649,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,152,000 after purchasing an additional 57,796 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,684,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,344,000 after acquiring an additional 828,342 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,001,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,065,000 after acquiring an additional 27,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,111,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,985,000 after acquiring an additional 216,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

