Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the January 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $24.02. 4,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,144. Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 has a one year low of $22.24 and a one year high of $26.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.96 and a 200 day moving average of $24.07.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 15th were issued a $0.5391 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th.

