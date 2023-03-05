Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Hayward from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Hayward from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hayward from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hayward from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hayward from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Shares of Hayward stock opened at $12.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.61. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.98. Hayward has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.63.

In other Hayward news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 5,653,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $65,132,593.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,247,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,694,252.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 7,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $97,787.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,947.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 5,653,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $65,132,593.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,247,765 shares in the company, valued at $198,694,252.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,713,871 shares of company stock worth $65,917,092 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAYW. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 4th quarter valued at $672,458,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hayward by 13,096.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,344,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,596 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hayward by 964.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,431,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,115 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hayward by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,830,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hayward in the 4th quarter valued at $11,784,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

