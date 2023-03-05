Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) PT Raised to $11.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hayward from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Hayward from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Hayward from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hayward from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Shares of HAYW stock opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.98. Hayward has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $18.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

In related news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 5,653,871 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $65,132,593.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,247,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,694,252.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 7,459 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $97,787.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,947.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 5,653,871 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $65,132,593.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,247,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,694,252.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,713,871 shares of company stock valued at $65,917,092. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Hayward by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Hayward by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Hayward by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Hayward by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hayward by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 302,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

