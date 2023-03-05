HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.05 in a report on Friday, January 13th.
Integra Resources Stock Up 1.0 %
ITRG stock opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.62.
Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.
