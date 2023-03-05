HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.05 in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Integra Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

ITRG stock opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integra Resources

About Integra Resources

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRG. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 362.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 339,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Integra Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Integra Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

See Also

