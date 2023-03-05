Head to Head Analysis: AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) versus Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) and Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

AlloVir has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biogen has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.4% of Biogen shares are held by institutional investors. 54.2% of AlloVir shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Biogen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AlloVir N/A -81.55% -67.36% Biogen 29.95% 20.96% 10.52%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AlloVir and Biogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares AlloVir and Biogen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AlloVir N/A N/A -$168.71 million ($2.25) -2.72 Biogen $10.17 billion 3.84 $3.05 billion $20.93 12.91

Biogen has higher revenue and earnings than AlloVir. AlloVir is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biogen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AlloVir and Biogen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AlloVir 0 0 3 0 3.00 Biogen 0 7 19 0 2.73

AlloVir currently has a consensus target price of $24.33, suggesting a potential upside of 297.60%. Biogen has a consensus target price of $314.73, suggesting a potential upside of 16.45%. Given AlloVir’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AlloVir is more favorable than Biogen.

Summary

Biogen beats AlloVir on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc., a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus. Its preclinical and clinical development product candidates include ALVR106 for the respiratory syncytial virus, influenza, parainfluenza virus, and human metapneumovirus; ALVR109 to treat SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19; ALVR107 for treating hepatitis B; and ALVR108. The company was formerly known as ViraCyte, Inc. and changed its name to Allovir, Inc. in May 2019. Allovir, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis. The company was founded by Charles Weissmann, Heinz Schaller, Kenneth Murray, Walter Gilbert, and Phillip Allen Sharp in 1978 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

