Head-To-Head Analysis: NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) and Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV)

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) and Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

NerdWallet has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brightcove has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get NerdWallet alerts:

Profitability

This table compares NerdWallet and Brightcove’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NerdWallet -1.89% -5.94% -4.29% Brightcove -4.27% -3.62% -1.62%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NerdWallet $538.90 million 3.03 -$10.20 million ($0.17) -126.52 Brightcove $211.01 million 1.03 -$9.02 million ($0.22) -23.32

This table compares NerdWallet and Brightcove’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Brightcove has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NerdWallet. NerdWallet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brightcove, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for NerdWallet and Brightcove, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NerdWallet 0 1 4 0 2.80 Brightcove 0 0 1 0 3.00

NerdWallet presently has a consensus price target of $18.75, indicating a potential downside of 12.83%. Brightcove has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 94.93%. Given Brightcove’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brightcove is more favorable than NerdWallet.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.2% of NerdWallet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of Brightcove shares are held by institutional investors. 49.6% of NerdWallet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Brightcove shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About NerdWallet

(Get Rating)

NerdWallet, Inc. operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans. It serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Brightcove

(Get Rating)

Brightcove, Inc. engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud and Marketing Suite, Enterprise Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder. The company was founded by Jeremy J. Allaire and Robert Mason in August 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.