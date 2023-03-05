Head to Head Review: Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) versus INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT)

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) and INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Kennedy-Wilson and INDUS Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kennedy-Wilson 17.35% 19.82% 3.41% INDUS Realty Trust 49.67% 5.91% 3.95%

Volatility & Risk

Kennedy-Wilson has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INDUS Realty Trust has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kennedy-Wilson 0 1 0 0 2.00 INDUS Realty Trust 0 3 1 0 2.25

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Kennedy-Wilson and INDUS Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Kennedy-Wilson currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.60%. INDUS Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $74.33, suggesting a potential upside of 11.98%. Given Kennedy-Wilson’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kennedy-Wilson is more favorable than INDUS Realty Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.3% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.2% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.0% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Kennedy-Wilson pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. INDUS Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Kennedy-Wilson pays out 213.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. INDUS Realty Trust pays out 30.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kennedy-Wilson and INDUS Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kennedy-Wilson $540.00 million 4.27 $93.70 million $0.45 37.16 INDUS Realty Trust $42.34 million 15.98 $14.14 million $2.35 28.25

Kennedy-Wilson has higher revenue and earnings than INDUS Realty Trust. INDUS Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kennedy-Wilson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-Investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets. The Co-Investment Portfolio segment consists of co-investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate related assets, including loans secured by real estate, through the co-mingled funds and joint ventures that it manages, as well as the fees that it earns on its fee bearing capital. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

About INDUS Realty Trust

Indus Realty Trust, Inc. engages in the developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

