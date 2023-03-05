Head-To-Head Review: Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) versus SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT)

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Rating) and Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SilverSun Technologies and Scienjoy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverSun Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Scienjoy 0 1 0 0 2.00

Scienjoy has a consensus price target of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 967.71%. Given Scienjoy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Scienjoy is more favorable than SilverSun Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

15.2% of SilverSun Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Scienjoy shares are held by institutional investors. 39.1% of SilverSun Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.6% of Scienjoy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SilverSun Technologies and Scienjoy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverSun Technologies -0.63% -3.00% -1.44% Scienjoy 6.04% 19.89% 15.41%

Risk & Volatility

SilverSun Technologies has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scienjoy has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SilverSun Technologies and Scienjoy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverSun Technologies $44.99 million 0.39 -$130,000.00 ($0.06) -56.17 Scienjoy $261.96 million 0.54 $26.68 million $0.38 10.11

Scienjoy has higher revenue and earnings than SilverSun Technologies. SilverSun Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scienjoy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Scienjoy beats SilverSun Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. is a business application, technology and consulting company. It is engaged in providing transformative business management solutions, technologies and professional consulting services to small and medium-sized businesses in the manufacturing, distribution and service industries. The firm offers solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence. The company was founded on October 3, 2002 and is headquartered in East Hanover, NJ.

About Scienjoy

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. The company's platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games. As of December 31, 2021, it had 840,640 paying users and 288,898 active broadcasters. The company operates four live streaming platforms under the Showself Live Streaming, Lehai Live Streaming, Haixiu Live Streaming, BeeLive Live Stream names. It also offers technical development and advisory services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Scienjoy Holding Corporation is a subsidiary of Lavacano Holdings Limited.

