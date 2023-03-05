Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Plans $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th.

Healthcare Realty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years. Healthcare Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -688.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.2%.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE HR opened at $19.76 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $32.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

HR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 370.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,123.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. 98.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.