Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $245.23.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY opened at $238.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $230.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.50. Hershey has a twelve month low of $201.42 and a twelve month high of $244.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hershey will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.52, for a total transaction of $676,644.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,228,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.52, for a total value of $676,644.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,228,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total transaction of $357,406.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,478.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,126 shares of company stock valued at $8,476,159 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,528,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,060,000 after purchasing an additional 245,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,800,000 after purchasing an additional 473,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hershey by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,199,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,354,000 after purchasing an additional 18,326 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,931,000 after purchasing an additional 611,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,848,000 after purchasing an additional 41,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

