HEX (HEX) Price Tops $0.0657 on Exchanges

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 4th. HEX has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion and approximately $14.67 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0657 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, HEX has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001960 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.74 or 0.00424180 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,403.47 or 0.28671759 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000222 BTC.
HEX Profile
HEX’s launch date was December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HEX is hex.com.
HEX Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars.
