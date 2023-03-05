HI Price Tops $0.0159 on Major Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One HI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $44.08 million and approximately $367,608.89 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HI has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010599 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00031982 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00039168 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002104 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00021914 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004427 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.25 or 0.00220407 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000149 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,343.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.01628234 USD and is down -2.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $481,252.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

