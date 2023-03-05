HighPeak Energy (HPK) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 6th. Analysts expect HighPeak Energy to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HighPeak Energy Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of HPK stock opened at $28.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.76. HighPeak Energy has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

In other news, CEO Jack Hightower acquired 14,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.98 per share, with a total value of $320,929.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,739,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,204,824.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other HighPeak Energy news, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $659,700.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 322,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,100,329.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jack Hightower purchased 14,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.98 per share, with a total value of $320,929.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,739,073 shares in the company, valued at $60,204,824.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 88.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in HighPeak Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the first quarter worth $208,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 260,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in HighPeak Energy by 13.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

About HighPeak Energy

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

