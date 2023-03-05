Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,950 at Royal Bank of Canada

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,750 ($21.12) to GBX 1,950 ($23.53) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HKMPF. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,700 ($20.51) to GBX 1,850 ($22.32) in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,650 ($19.91) to GBX 1,700 ($20.51) in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,900 ($22.93) to GBX 1,800 ($21.72) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hikma Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,825.00.

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.93.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

