Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Stake Raised by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 389,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,042 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.14% of Hilton Worldwide worth $46,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 308,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,181,000 after purchasing an additional 17,049 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 99,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 231.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 9.4% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 51.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 275,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,310,000 after purchasing an additional 94,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $4,960,012.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of HLT opened at $147.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.24. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.41 and a 52 week high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.39. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 155.17%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, November 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.43.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.