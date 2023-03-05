HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Short Interest Update

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the January 31st total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 282,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 8.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General bought 136,033 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $1,694,971.18. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,074,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $399,642,413.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 26,600 shares of HireRight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $289,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,707,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,707,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,872 shares of company stock valued at $565,823 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.03% of the company's stock.

Get HireRight alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HireRight

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. General Atlantic L.P. raised its stake in shares of HireRight by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 32,109,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in HireRight by 234.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 347,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 243,690 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in HireRight during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,416,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in HireRight by 2,006.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 215,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 204,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in HireRight by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,244,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,754,000 after acquiring an additional 156,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HireRight Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on HRT shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of HireRight from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

HRT opened at $11.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.58 million, a P/E ratio of -44.80 and a beta of 0.17. HireRight has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.13.

About HireRight

(Get Rating)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Featured Articles

