HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Short Interest Update

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the January 31st total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 282,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 8.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General bought 136,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $1,694,971.18. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,074,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,642,413.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General bought 136,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $1,694,971.18. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,074,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,642,413.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 26,600 shares of HireRight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $289,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,707,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,707,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,872 shares of company stock valued at $565,823 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.03% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HireRight
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. General Atlantic L.P. raised its stake in shares of HireRight by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 32,109,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in HireRight by 234.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 347,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 243,690 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in HireRight during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,416,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in HireRight by 2,006.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 215,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 204,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in HireRight by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,244,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,754,000 after acquiring an additional 156,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HireRight Price Performance
HRT opened at $11.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.58 million, a P/E ratio of -44.80 and a beta of 0.17. HireRight has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.13.
About HireRight
HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HireRight (HRT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.