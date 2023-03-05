Hive (HIVE) Achieves Market Cap of $195.72 Million

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. In the last seven days, Hive has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Hive coin can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00001860 BTC on popular exchanges. Hive has a total market cap of $195.72 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.74 or 0.00424180 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,403.47 or 0.28671759 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00011482 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (HIVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 468,527,209 coins. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hive

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain platform developed for Web 3.0. It is a decentralized network where individuals have true ownership and control over their cryptocurrency. The platform uses a hybrid mechanism of Proof of Brain (PoB) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to distribute new coins to stakeholders. Hive is a decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain and offers two classes of cryptocurrency assets, HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). HIVE is the liquid currency of the platform and also exists in a staked form called Hive Power.”

