Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,400 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the January 31st total of 1,867,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,030.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on HMCBF shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Home Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Home Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$35.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Home Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of HMCBF stock remained flat at $31.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.29. Home Capital Group has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $31.90.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

