Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Acquired by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,743 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $2,885,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 3,638.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 5.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.
