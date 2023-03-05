Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKXCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.4203 per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing’s previous dividend of $0.39.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HKXCY opened at $43.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.75. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $50.92.

Get Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Company Profile

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.