Hooked Protocol Price Down 19.1% Over Last 7 Days (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Hooked Protocol has a total market cap of $97.33 million and approximately $41.09 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $1.95 or 0.00008678 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.88 or 0.00423265 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,413.36 or 0.28609906 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000223 BTC.

About Hooked Protocol

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.95239815 USD and is down -2.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $43,709,428.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

