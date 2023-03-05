Horizen Price Tops $10.79 on Top Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $10.79 or 0.00048284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $144.91 million and approximately $12.30 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Horizen has traded down 14% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00173366 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00072091 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001894 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Horizen

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,432,988 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.