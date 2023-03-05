HUNT Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $76.09 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (HUNT) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. In the last week, HUNT has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. HUNT has a market capitalization of $76.09 million and $10.44 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUNT token can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001692 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About HUNT

HUNT launched on March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,912,688 tokens. HUNT’s official website is token.hunt.town. The official message board for HUNT is news.hunt.town. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HUNT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

