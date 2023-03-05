Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 902,600 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the January 31st total of 852,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on IBJHF. Redburn Partners began coverage on Ibstock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a GBX 140 ($1.69) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ibstock from GBX 200 ($2.41) to GBX 176 ($2.12) in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Ibstock Price Performance

IBJHF stock remained flat at $1.97 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00. Ibstock has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $1.98.

Ibstock Company Profile

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

