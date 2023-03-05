IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $238.25.

NYSE:IEX opened at $228.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.52. IDEX has a 12-month low of $172.18 and a 12-month high of $246.23.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $810.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.75 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that IDEX will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEX news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total value of $720,051.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,255.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 34.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the first quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of IDEX by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX by 3.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 24.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,877,000 after buying an additional 16,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

