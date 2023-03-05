Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) Short Interest Update

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 643,500 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the January 31st total of 747,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,435.0 days.

Iluka Resources Trading Up 3.9 %

Iluka Resources stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.51. The stock had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 429. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average is $6.72. Iluka Resources has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $9.72.

About Iluka Resources

Iluka Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands products. It operates through the following segments: Jacinth-Ambrosia (JA), Cataby (C), Sierra Rutile (SRL), Mining Area C (MAC), and United States (US). The AUS segment comprises the mining operations at Jacinth-Ambrosia located in South Australia, and associated processing operations at the Narngulu mineral separation plant in mid-west Western Australia.

