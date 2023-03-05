Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,045.19

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,045.19 ($24.68) and traded as low as GBX 1,992.50 ($24.04). Imperial Brands shares last traded at GBX 2,004 ($24.18), with a volume of 1,126,409 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,250 ($27.15) to GBX 2,325 ($28.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($27.75) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($28.36) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,294.17 ($27.68).

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

Imperial Brands Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.71, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,045.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,021.78. The company has a market cap of £18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,214.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.42.

Imperial Brands Increases Dividend

Imperial Brands Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a GBX 49.31 ($0.60) dividend. This is an increase from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $21.27. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Imperial Brands’s payout ratio is 8,545.45%.

(Get Rating)

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, rolling papers, cigars, and traditional oral tobacco; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.