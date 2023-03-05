InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.58-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $525.00 million-$530.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $522.72 million.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded InMode from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price target on InMode from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.33.
Shares of InMode stock opened at $35.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 2.11. InMode has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $42.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.26.
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.
