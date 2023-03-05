Insider Selling: Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Director Sells $11,020.00 in Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) Director Timothy M. Nufire sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total value of $11,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,158,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BLZE stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.70. Backblaze, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $11.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $187.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.52.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLZE. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Backblaze by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,091,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 451,851 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Backblaze by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 301,271 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in Backblaze by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 387,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 81,698 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze in the third quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze in the first quarter worth $620,000. 12.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLZE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Backblaze in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Backblaze to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Backblaze from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Backblaze from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

