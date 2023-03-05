Insider Selling: Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Sells $66,800.48 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 4,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $66,800.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,469,888.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Fastly Stock Up 10.6 %

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $14.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.71. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $20.03.

Get Fastly alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FSLY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fastly from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly

Fastly Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 13,926.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 482.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fastly by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.