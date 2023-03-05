Insider Selling: PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Sells $53,025.00 in Stock

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $53,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,353,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,700,056.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rodney Hershberger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 1st, Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $53,850.00.

On Thursday, January 12th, Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $48,350.00.

PGT Innovations Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:PGTI opened at $22.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.59. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.42 and a 12-month high of $23.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $340.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.00 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PGTI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PGT Innovations from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on PGT Innovations to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional Trading of PGT Innovations

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth about $599,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,315,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,025,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,501,000 after buying an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 48,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 24,404 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PGT Innovations

(Get Rating)

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

See Also

