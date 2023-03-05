Insider Selling: SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Insider Sells $131,400.00 in Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) insider Bradley Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $131,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 496,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,523,576.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bradley Ferguson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

On Monday, December 19th, Bradley Ferguson sold 40,185 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $315,050.40.

SkyWater Technology Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SKYT stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $20.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWater Technology

SKYT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWater Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKYT. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SkyWater Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 47.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 590,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 71,344 shares during the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.