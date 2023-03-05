Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Short Interest Update

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the January 31st total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 371,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Insulet Stock Performance

NASDAQ PODD traded up $4.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $287.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,104. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.54. Insulet has a 52 week low of $181.00 and a 52 week high of $320.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4,786.17 and a beta of 0.75.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $369.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.73 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Insulet will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Insulet

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Insulet news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.82, for a total transaction of $1,115,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,709,730.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total value of $4,228,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,168,723.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Insulet by 448.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Insulet by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PODD. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Insulet from $270.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Insulet from $245.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Insulet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.82.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

