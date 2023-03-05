Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Receives $58.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.17.

IART has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Insider Activity at Integra LifeSciences

In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $214,719.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IART. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 641 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 595.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

IART opened at $55.80 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $68.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.14 and a 200-day moving average of $52.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The life sciences company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.57 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

