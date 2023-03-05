Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.60.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IPAR. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $126.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $91,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $750,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $91,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $750,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $53,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,063 shares of company stock worth $5,476,351 over the last quarter. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 431.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,345,000 after purchasing an additional 827,032 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,936,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 22.3% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 894,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,373,000 after acquiring an additional 163,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,092,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 1,014.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after acquiring an additional 100,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $140.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.01. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $64.52 and a 12-month high of $140.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

