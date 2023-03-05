InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, a decrease of 39.9% from the January 31st total of 120,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 37,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of INCR remained flat at $2.53 during midday trading on Friday. 60,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,647. InterCure has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $7.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average is $4.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of InterCure by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,902,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of InterCure by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 489,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 54,368 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of InterCure in the third quarter worth about $284,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InterCure in the third quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of InterCure in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

InterCure Ltd. engages in the business of medical cannabis and biomedicine. It operates through the Investments in Biomed Portfolio Companies and Investments in Medical Cannabis Companies segments. The company was founded by Benjamin Gavish and Erez Gavish on November 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

