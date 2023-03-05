International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 34.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 228,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,162,000 after purchasing an additional 57,973 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 9.1% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 115.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 285,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,975,000 after acquiring an additional 153,267 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 16.3% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 9,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.6 %

IBM opened at $129.64 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.77 and its 200-day moving average is $135.69. The company has a market capitalization of $117.21 billion, a PE ratio of 73.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

Featured Stories

