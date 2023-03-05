International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $129.64 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.21 billion, a PE ratio of 73.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.69.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 375.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

Featured Stories

