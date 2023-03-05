Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Shares Sold by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,677 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.22% of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $228,000.
Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of PLW opened at $28.82 on Friday. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $27.35 and a 1-year high of $35.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.34.
Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
