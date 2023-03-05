Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 69.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,339 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $5,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,085,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,103,000 after acquiring an additional 215,783 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2,735.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 140,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,366,000 after buying an additional 135,901 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 596,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,730,000 after buying an additional 120,999 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $12,959,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 439.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 56,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,809,000 after buying an additional 45,837 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $161.01 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $137.81 and a 1-year high of $174.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.89.

