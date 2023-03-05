Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Short Interest Update

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the January 31st total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,122,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ:PDBC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.67. 2,921,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,551,974. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.96 and a one year high of $20.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.09.
Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.928 per share. This represents a yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF
About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF
The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.
