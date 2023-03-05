Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,430,000 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the January 31st total of 74,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,044,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded up $6.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $299.68. The company had a trading volume of 60,511,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,807,224. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $287.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.66. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $371.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

