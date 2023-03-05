Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY) Short Interest Up 14.3% in February

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Investec Group Stock Performance

Shares of ITCFY remained flat at $11.67 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.57. Investec Group has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $13.55.

About Investec Group

Investec Ltd. engages in the provision of financial products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Wealth & Investment; Private Banking; Corporate, Investment Banking, and Other; Group Investments; and Group Costs. The Wealth and Investment segment offers active investment management services for individuals, corporate and executives and charities and trusts.

