Iovance Biotherapeutics’ (IOVA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.03) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IOVA. Benchmark downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $18.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.64). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,422.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 333,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 162,401 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 476.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 998,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 824,917 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MHR Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $76,661,000. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

See Also

