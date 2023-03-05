iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the January 31st total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 309,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Mark J. Day sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $225,427.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,708,749.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Mark J. Day sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $225,427.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,708,749.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas Devine sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $414,561.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,657,635.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,157 shares of company stock worth $843,381. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 49.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,093,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,607,000 after buying an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $118.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.76. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $85.74 and a 12 month high of $169.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -30.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

IRTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised iRhythm Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.36.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

