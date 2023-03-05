iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,336 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.55% of iRhythm Technologies worth $58,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IRTC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at iRhythm Technologies

In related news, COO Douglas Devine sold 3,518 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $414,561.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,657,635.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Mark J. Day sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $225,427.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 56,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,708,749.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas Devine sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $414,561.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,657,635.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,157 shares of company stock valued at $843,381 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of IRTC opened at $118.93 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $85.74 and a one year high of $169.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.57 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IRTC. StockNews.com downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.36.

About iRhythm Technologies

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.